Salman Khan appeals to citizens to observe social distancing in times of coronavirus pandemic: 'This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter'

Several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi have appealed to the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative, calling it a measured way to protect citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman and actor Ajay Devgn urged their fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old Dabangg actor lauded all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

"This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others.

View this post on Instagram @cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc @adityathackeray @rahulnarainkanal A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

T 3478 - Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON ! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

Sonam Kapoor also appealed to the people in a video message that she shared on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress shared some dos and don'ts in the video.

Katrina said Janata Curfew is an important initiative which should be followed sincerely. "This is a sensible and measured way to protect us from this pandemic without creating panic and acknowledging the gravity of the situation," she said in a video.

Shabana Azmi, who came back from Budapest on March 15, is practising self-isolation till March 30, she wrote on the microblogging site recently. Sharing a picture of writer-husband Javed Akhtar working at home, Azmi wrote on Twitter how the couple is following self quarantine.

Devgn, who also shared a video message, said coronavirus is the biggest villain of all time and can be defeated if people co-operate.

Thank you, Mr @ajaydevgn for taking up arms against the biggest villain of the times – Coronavirus! We’re all in this together. And every Mumbaikar will play their part to bring it down. #NaToCorona https://t.co/Sh3F0rEhnW pic.twitter.com/a5SC7j7wGh — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 21, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 11:56:38 IST