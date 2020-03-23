You are here:

Salman Khan appeals to citizens to observe social distancing in times of coronavirus pandemic: 'This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter'

FP Staff

Mar 23, 2020 11:56:38 IST

Several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi have appealed to the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative, calling it a measured way to protect citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman and actor Ajay Devgn urged their fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old Dabangg actor lauded all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

"This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others.

Sonam Kapoor also appealed to the people in a video message that she shared on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress shared some dos and don'ts in the video.


नमस्कार कोरोना वायरस के चलते मेरी आप सबसे अपील है कि अपने तथा दूसरों के बचाव के लिए कुछ चीजों का ध्यान रखें। जब तक बहुत आवश्यक ना हो, तब तक ट्रेन से गैर ज़रूरी यात्राएं ना करें। रेलवे स्टेशन और प्लेटफॉर्म पर जहां अधिक भीड़ होती है वहां इंफेक्शन फैलने का खतरा भी अधिक होता है इसीलिए अपनी तथा दूसरों की सुरक्षा के लिए इन स्थानों पर जाने से बचें तथा अपनी ट्रेन यात्राओं को पोस्टपोन कर दें। आप जहां भी हैं, वहीं रहिए। आपका ये कदम कोरोना को फैलने से रोकने में सहायक होगा। Namaskar Corona Virus ke chalte meri aap sabse appeal hai ki apne tatha doorso ke bachav ke liye kuch cheeze ka dhyaan rakhe. Jab tak bahut aavashyak na ho, tabh tak train se gair zaroori yaatraayein na kare. Railway station aur platform par jaha aadhik bheedh hoti hai waha infection phailne ka khatra bhi aadhik hota hai. Isliye apni tatha doosro ki suraksha ke liye in sthaano par jaane se Bachein, tatha apni train yaatraaon ko postpone kar de. Aap jaha bhi hai wahi rahiye. Aapka yeh kadam corona ko phailne se rokne mein sahayak hoga. @PiyushGoyalOfficial @PMOindia

Katrina said Janata Curfew is an important initiative which should be followed sincerely. "This is a sensible and measured way to protect us from this pandemic without creating panic and acknowledging the gravity of the situation," she said in a video.

Shabana Azmi, who came back from Budapest on March 15, is practising self-isolation till March 30, she wrote on the microblogging site recently. Sharing a picture of writer-husband Javed Akhtar working at home, Azmi wrote on Twitter how the couple is following self quarantine.

Devgn, who also shared a video message, said coronavirus is the biggest villain of all time and can be defeated if people co-operate.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 11:56:38 IST

