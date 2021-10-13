Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is described as a 'gripping tale of two powerful men' with polar opposite ideologies

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action thriller film Antim: The Final Truth will be released in theatres worldwide on 26 November.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also features Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law.

Salman shared the date announcement and a motion poster of his new film on Twitter.

#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021

It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and @punitgoenka over the years having done many films Race3,Loveyatri, Bharat, D3,Radhe & now Antim

I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years pic.twitter.com/TwzlvA0anR — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 12, 2021

The film is described as a "gripping tale of two powerful men" with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, played by Salman and Aayush, respectively.

Antim will be distributed globally by Zee Studios.

Antim will face off with Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, at the box office.

Salman's last release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on 13 May on account of Eid al-Fitr as premium video on demand on Zee Plex through ZEE5 in India, with a theatrical release overseas.