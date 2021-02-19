Sally Rooney's novel Conversations with Friends to be adapted, cast of TV show announced
Lenny Abrahamson, who directed the adaptation of Rooney's Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will also be directing Conversations with Friends
The cast of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's debut Conversations with Friends was announced on 17 February, and includes Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi, Joe Alwyn as Nick and Jemima Kirke as Melissa. News of Hulu picking up the novel to make a 12-episode series emerged in June 2020, reports Vulture.
Lenny Abrahamson, who directed the adaptation of Rooney's Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will also be directing Conversations with Friends. The author's debut, released in 2017, is set in Dublin, just like her second work. It is centered on two friends and their intertwined relationships with a married couple, and it is the work that shot Rooney to fame. Work on the series will begin later in 2021, and it will release in 2020, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Rooney's latest, titled Beautiful World, Where Are You, will release in September 2021. It is centered on two friends whose lives follow different trajectories, and will explore territory that is familiar to the author: sex, love, power and art.
"The characters are contemplating a world in which the future is very uncertain for them — what’s the world of work going to look like, what’s going to happen to the planet, what are the politics we are all living through. I think the stakes are higher," her publisher reportedly said of the upcoming novel.
