Salim-Sulaiman accused of plagiarism by Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed; composer duo call it 'mere coincidence'

FP Staff

Sep 16, 2019 10:18:11 IST

Pakistani pop singer Farhan Saeed has alleged Salim-Sulaiman made a "copy" of his 2014 song 'Roiyaan', a claim the Indian composer duo denied, calling the said resemblance with their new track a "coincidence". On Saturday (14 September), the former Jal member on Twitter criticised the musicians over their latest song 'Hareya' alleging they stole his work.

Here is Farhan's tweet.

Following the tweet, Salim, the one-half of the composer duo, said he heard Farhan's track and said it was a "mere coincidence that the chorus of 'Haareya' is like your song".

Salim wrote that he and Sulaiman have a "track record to never plagiarise."

Pointing out that both songs have been written by the same lyricist Kumaar, Farhan said:

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 10:18:11 IST

