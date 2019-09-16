Salim-Sulaiman accused of plagiarism by Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed; composer duo call it 'mere coincidence'

Pakistani pop singer Farhan Saeed has alleged Salim-Sulaiman made a "copy" of his 2014 song 'Roiyaan', a claim the Indian composer duo denied, calling the said resemblance with their new track a "coincidence". On Saturday (14 September), the former Jal member on Twitter criticised the musicians over their latest song 'Hareya' alleging they stole his work.

Here is Farhan's tweet.

Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone's work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro!#stopstealing — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 14, 2019

Following the tweet, Salim, the one-half of the composer duo, said he heard Farhan's track and said it was a "mere coincidence that the chorus of 'Haareya' is like your song".

Salim wrote that he and Sulaiman have a "track record to never plagiarise."

Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

Pointing out that both songs have been written by the same lyricist Kumaar, Farhan said:

Why don’t you check with him!

If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 10:18:11 IST