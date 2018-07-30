Salim Khan refutes rumours of Salman being angry with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat

The news of Priyanka Chopra quitting Salman Khan-starrer Bharat came as a sudden shock and surprise to many, as director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and informed about the same on 27 July. Meanwhile, there were speculations of Salman Khan being extremely upset at Chopra for leaving the project and informing them at the last moment.

However, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has refuted these rumours of his son being angry with Chopra and said that these things are not new in the film industry.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Salim Khan said, "It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry".

Earlier, it was reported that Nikhil Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, had said, "Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly." It has now been reported that Katrina Kaif will replace Priyanka in the film.

Bharat was supposed to be Chopra's comeback film to Bollywood after her brief hiatus, as she was busy doing Hollywood projects including her hit TV series Quantico. However, she is as of now working in Shonali Bose's upcoming film The Sky is Pink where she stars along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

