Salil Ankola to play antagonist in Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled project starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan

Apr,23 2018 10:54:59 IST

Mumbai: Actor Salil Ankola is on board to essay a negative role in filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's yet-to-be-titled film, which will also star Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan.

"I will be the negative lead in the film. He talks less and is a ruthless killer. The film is high on action and the character has to look 'non-villainous tougher' and fitter so as to look convincing in the climax," Salil said in a statement.

"Mahesh being an old friend, who has known me for a long time, knows my fitness levels. He was very keen on me doing the role. I will be seen in a never seen before avatar so I am pretty much excited," he added.

Salil, who has acted in films like Kurukshetra and Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 movie Riwayat.

On the small screen, he was part of the cast of the mythological series Karmaphal Daata Shani.

