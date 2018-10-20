Sakshi Tanwar adopts daughter, Hansal Mehta celebrates 5 years of Shahid: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Hansal Mehta commemorates five years of Shahid

Hansal Mehta's Shahid, based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi who was assassinated in 2010, won its director his first National Award. The film also catapulted Rajkummar Rao, who portrayed the titular character, to Bollywood's most promising actors' map. Rao also won a National Award for the film. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival and was awarded the Silver Gateway Trophy at the Mumbai film festival. As Shahid completed five years since its release, Mehta shared a few behind-the-scene stills from the film.

Sakshi Tanwar adopts nine-month-old girl child

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Acche Lagte Hai star Sakshi Tanwar has adopted a nine-month old girl child and has named her Dityaa. In an interview with The Time of India, the Dangal actor said that she was elated to embrace the newest family member. Sakshi's brother took to Twitter to confirm the news and shared an image featuring Sakshi and her daughter along with the entire family. She will be next seen in satire Mohalla Assi, alongside Sunny Deol.

Chitrangda Singh wins Woman of Steel Award, thanks Smriti Irani

Chitrangda Singh, who will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra-starrer Baazaar, was felicited with NewsX Women of Steel Awards. Singh started her career in films with the critically-acclaimed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, in 2003 and last appeared in the third instalment of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. Apart from films, Singh has also dabbled in television by serving as a judge on AXN's Ultimate Cook-Off.

Dua Lipa releases super deluxe edition of debut album, Dua Lipa titled The Complete Edition

View this post on Instagram

The complete edition is HERE!! What a ride it has been with so many unforgettable moments. So many incredible shows, trips and travels all over the world that this album has taken me on. So many kind and caring fans turned friends that I have been so lucky to be on this ride with. This is my parting gift to you. Enjoy it and let me know your favourite song! See you all very soon ❤ link in bio xx

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Oct 19, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

Dua Lipa announced the release of her debut album Dua Lipa's super deluxe edition titled The Complete Edition, which features three brand-new songs and past collaborations Lipa has been featured on, including Calvin Harris's UK number-one single 'One Kiss'. Her album Dua Lipa was released on 2 June 2017, the songs in which revolved around her personal views of love, sex and self-empowerment. Her song 'New Rules', became her first number-one single in the UK. 'New Rules' also reached the top 10 in the United States, peaking at number six.

Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra promote Baazaar

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his business-drama film Baazaar. Debutant Rohan Mehra, who features in a pivotal role in the project, shared an image of the duo during the promotions of the film in Ahmedabad. Baazaar centres on the life of a sharp and astute Gujarati businessman and has already piqued audience interest for its intriguing narrative. The film is being presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, in association with KYTA Productions and B4U Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release on 26 October.

