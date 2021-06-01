The employees who received the vaccination mainly belonged to the crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming movies --Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tadap

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The crew members who got vaccinated are a part of the movies like Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali featuring Pooja Hegde and Ahan Shetty’s launchpad, Tadap.

SAJID NADIADWALA GETS CREWS VACCINATED... #SajidNadiadwala gets the crew of his forthcoming movies vaccinated: employees and their families... Crews of #Heropanti2, #BachchanPandey, #Tadap and #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali... Second drive this week. pic.twitter.com/h4VecMORnf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2021

According to the representative, Nadiadwala, owner of the Bollywood banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be organising another vaccination drive in the coming days.

The producer came up with this decision as he wanted to ensure the safety of the teams who will be working on the different dimensions and places for these upcoming movies, writes Pinkvilla.

Talking about these movies, Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan which is in its post-production stage. Bachchan Pandey is currently in its last schedule and will go on floors once the COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai are lifted. Heropanti 2 is also expected to go on floors after the vaccination drive. While Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is still in its pre-production stage.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, announced a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews beginning from Tuesday.

The guild said the members will be vaccinated over the multi-day drive to be held at Mehboob Studios in suburban Bandra.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)