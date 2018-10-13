Sajid Nadiadwala likely to direct Housefull 4 following Sajid Khan's exit over sexual harassment allegations

In the light of the sexual abuse allegations against Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar urged the producers to cancel any further shoots of Housefull 4 until further investigation, announcing that he would not work with any proven offender. Soon after, Sajid tweeted his decision to step down from the directorial position of the project. Now, Mid-Day has reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is most likely to helm the multi-starrer comedy.

A source informed Mid-Day that although the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise is scheduled to hit the cinemas during Diwali next year, it requires heavy VFX laden post-production work and thus, it would be imperative to wrap the shooting by January next year.

As the film features an ensemble cast, and getting dates in bulk would be difficult if the film is postponed, the makers decided to meet next week to decide if Nadiadwala could take over the film, added the source as per the daily.

After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta, also decided to quit Housefull 4. Dutta has accused Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. She has filed a case of sexual harassment against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

