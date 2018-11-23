Sajid Khan #MeToo case: IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit says IC will deliver findings in a week

President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) Ashoke Pandit said at a conference on 22 November that a thorough discussion had been held with Sajid Khan in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the director and the Internal Complaints Committee (IC) would come out with the judgement within a week, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

Pandit was speaking at the meet hosted by IFTDA along with its mother body, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and C-Quel Management Services to discuss the need to curb sexual harassment at the workplace and ways to address the issue under the 2013 POSH Act.

Regarding the necessity to have an ICC at every production house in the country, Mirror quoted Pandit saying, "Though the studios already have an ICC, we would urge them to be proactive. If someone has been humiliated on film sets, the ICC of that production house should be able to handle the situation."

As #MeToo allegations against several figures emerged over the last couple of months, at least three women came forward and accused Khan of sexual misconduct. The director who was shooting for Housefull 4 was asked to step down until his name was cleared.

Pandit said at the conference, "We sent Sajid Khan two notices. He didn’t reply to the first notice but did to the second. We had a thorough discussion with him, read out the complaints to him and grilled him on them. He negated all the allegations."

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 10:39 AM