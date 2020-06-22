Saiyami Kher says Anurag Kashyap was considered the 'bad boy of Bollywood' but truth is 'completely' opposite'

Actor Saiyami Kher is basking in the success of her latest film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, written, directed, and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Saiyami on Monday, 22 June, took to Twitter to share a "long thread" of posts which she said was "long overdue".

Sharing a black and white picture of Anurag hugging her, Saiyami recalled their first meeting. She said Anurag called her to his house in Versova, Mumbai and before she could say anything, he said, "My parents live with me. You don't have to worry."

(Long overdue. Long thread) The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!” pic.twitter.com/pexZNF487u — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

Revealing more about the director, Saiyami said that the filmmaker was supposed to be the "Bad Boy of Bollywood", but she learnt that he was completely the opposite. "He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite," she said.

Saiyami said that she really got to know Kashyap in the three years’ time - from the time she was offered Choked to till the date of release. "He became a friend, mentor and sounding board," the actress added.

It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home. — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

Calling Anurag the "man with no filters," she said, "With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it."

Spilling more about Anurag, Saiyami said that the filmmaker has a "child-like innocence" and "open heartedness" that is rarely seen in people in today's time.

"He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own," she said.

The actress also said that Anurag loves whiskey and she has been constantly asking him to reduce it and instead increase exercising.

She concluded her series of posts by thanking Anurag for believing in her and making her believe in herself again.

Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK. Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap72 . Thank you for making me believe in myself again! — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

In Choked, Saiyami shared the screen space with Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew.

According to news agency IANS, Choked was shot three years ago around the time of demonetisation in India.

Saiyami made Anurag cry on the monitor when she did the kitchen scene. The actress did the entire scene in one take.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai was released on OTT platform Netflix on 5 June.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that Saiyami made her debut in Hindi film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya which was released in 2016. She has done a couple of web projects and had a few more lined up.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 16:43:54 IST

