You are here:

Saiyami Kher says Anurag Kashyap was considered the 'bad boy of Bollywood' but truth is 'completely' opposite'

FP Trending

Jun 22, 2020 16:43:54 IST

Actor Saiyami Kher is basking in the success of her latest film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, written, directed, and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Saiyami on Monday, 22 June, took to Twitter to share a "long thread" of posts which she said was "long overdue".

Sharing a black and white picture of Anurag hugging her, Saiyami recalled their first meeting. She said Anurag called her to his house in Versova, Mumbai and before she could say anything, he said, "My parents live with me. You don't have to worry."

Check out the post

Revealing more about the director, Saiyami said that the filmmaker was supposed to be the "Bad Boy of Bollywood", but she learnt that he was completely the opposite. "He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite," she said.

Saiyami said that she really got to know Kashyap in the three years’ time - from the time she was offered Choked to till the date of release. "He became a friend, mentor and sounding board," the actress added.

Calling Anurag the "man with no filters," she said, "With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it."

Spilling more about Anurag, Saiyami said that the filmmaker has a "child-like innocence" and "open heartedness" that is rarely seen in people in today's time.

"He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own," she said.
The actress also said that Anurag loves whiskey and she has been constantly asking him to reduce it and instead increase exercising.

She concluded her series of posts by thanking Anurag for believing in her and making her believe in herself again.

In Choked, Saiyami shared the screen space with Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew.

According to news agency IANS, Choked was shot three years ago around the time of demonetisation in India.

Saiyami made Anurag cry on the monitor when she did the kitchen scene. The actress did the entire scene in one take.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai was released on OTT platform Netflix on 5 June.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that Saiyami made her debut in Hindi film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya which was released in 2016. She has done a couple of web projects and had a few more lined up.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 16:43:54 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , choked: paisa bolta hai , Netflix , NowStreaming , QnA , Roshan Mathew , Saiyami Kher , Saiyami Kher on Anurag Kashyap , Saiyami Kher Twitter


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Breathe: Into The Shadows first look features Abhishek Bachchan as a concerned father looking out for missing daughter

Breathe: Into The Shadows first look features Abhishek Bachchan as a concerned father looking out for missing daughter

Arbaaz Khan contemplates legal action against Abhinav Kashyap after Dabangg director's claims against his family

Arbaaz Khan contemplates legal action against Abhinav Kashyap after Dabangg director's claims against his family

Farrukh Jafar says she's 'happy' her character Fatima Begum gets the last laugh in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo

Farrukh Jafar says she's 'happy' her character Fatima Begum gets the last laugh in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo