The doyen of Hindi Cinema Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021, and today marks his second death anniversary. On this occasion, his wife Saira Banu has created an Instagram account and dedicated it to who’s known as ‘Hindustan ka Kohinoor’. That was one of the Kumar did in 1960, the same year when he did one of our greatest films Mughal-E-Azam.

Saira Banu wrote- ”I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib.”

She added, “This is the day, “7th of July” at “7 am” when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, ‘Sahib’, as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets. Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time.“

The actress penned even further, “ Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being… a true picture of humility with dignity.”

She continued, “On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large.”