Saif Ali Khan says he has been a 'victim of nepotism, but nobody speaks of that'

Saif Ali Khan was mocked and criticised on social media for calling himself a 'victim of nepotism'.

Saif Ali Khan recently shared his opinion on the culture of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. It once again became the subject of discussion following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Khan spoke about Kangana Ranaut denouncing the practice of favouring star kids first in Bollywood on Koffee with Karan. The actor feigned ignorance about Ranaut's remarks and added that Karan Johar had established himself as a "large symbol" for which he was getting a lot of flak.

"There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favouritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront," said Khan.

Jawaani Jaaneman actor was mocked and criticised for calling himself a "victim of nepotism" on social media. Twitter users pointed out that he is the son of veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Here are some tweets

Not only Saif Ali Khan but also Taimur has been a victim of Nepotism pic.twitter.com/72JnA4BdJY — Souvik Nag (@SouvikNag_tatai) July 2, 2020

Nepotism: “Saif, I gave you DDLJ & Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but you turned them down. I gave you work despite you starring in a huge number of disasters. I gave you a National Award you didn’t deserve” Saif Ali Khan: “I’m a victim of nepotism” Nepotism: pic.twitter.com/JoPumg5mPI — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan says he is a victim of Nepotism, then Sara Ali khan is definitely a victim of her acting skills! 🙈😂 — DOPE.🖤 (@Antic_piece) July 2, 2020

When Saif ali khan says I have also been victim of nepotism Le outsider : pic.twitter.com/HnRRngoZFD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) July 2, 2020

Besides Jawaani Jaaneman, Khan was also seen in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He will be seen next with Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara. The film will be out on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.