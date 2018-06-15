Saif Ali Khan reportedly served Interpol notice for owing 10,000 euros to Bulgarian hunting expedition company

Actor Saif Ali Khan may be in trouble once again. According to Mumbai Mirror, the Interpol on behalf of Bulgarian authorities has reportedly contacted the crime branch of Bandra police station to take Khan's statement about hunting wild boars in Romania in 2013.

The same report states that the Interpol notice was sent to Khan's residence by the Mumbai crime branch. The notice contains around 15 questions inquiring about the details of the hunting trip. It was also sent to three more people that had accompanied him.

A source told the Indian Express that Khan is a witness in a hunting case being investigated by the Bulgarian police and after the notice from Interpol, the actor's statement was recorded.

But, according to Mirror a Mumbai police officer said, “The questionnaire has been sent to the actor and others concerned, however, we are yet to receive their statement.”

In November 2013, the actor and a party of three arranged for a hunting excursion of wild board in the Carpathian Mountains in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania through a Bulgarian company that specialises in organising permits and licences for this purpose.

“The hunting allegedly by the actor was conducted between November 29, 2013, and December 2, 2013, for an amount of 24,000 Euros out of which about 14,000 Euros were paid in cash including an amount for taxidermy of the hunted animal as a trophy,” sources told Mirror.

The company contacted Khan with regard to the pending payment a few days after he left Bulgaria and was told that the money had been transferred to an individual named Georgi Petev's account who the actor had met along with the company's official. Mirror also reported that when the company was unsuccessful in contacting Petev a complained was registered with Bulgarian police in 2014.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 17:55 PM