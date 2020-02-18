Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi's comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on 20 March

Yash Raj Films' much-awaited sequel to blockbuster comedy Bunty Aur Babli will release on 26 June, the studio announced on Tuesday. The sequel, titled Bunty Aur Babli 2, will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Th film will see Rani Mukherji reprise her role of a con-artist from the original caper comedy, sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Gully Boy breakout actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari in the lead. Sharvari was most recently seen in Kabir Khan's Amazon Prime war drama The Forgotten Army.

According to a press statement, Siddhant and Sharvari will play another pair of con-couple in the movie, along with Rani and Saif.

Along with the release date announcement, the makers also unveiled the logo of the upcoming film. The makers decided to keep the logo similar to that of the original movie so as to 'evoke a sense of nostalagia'. Varun in a statement says, "When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays a perfect homage to the first film that is part of India’s pop culture history."

Check out the announcement here

Bunty Aur Babli, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani, and Amitabh Bachchan, was a huge success when it released in 2005. Abhishek and Rani played the eponymous duo who con people for money before realising that they are being chased by hardened police officer Dashrath Singh (Amitabh)

Speaking on joining the cast, Saif had previously said in a statement, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel, and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy,a and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu, and that’s what I really look for in a script.”

Rani and Saif, who have starred together in films such as Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will reunite on screen after a gap of 11 years.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 13:53:22 IST