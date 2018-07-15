Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games controversy: Have to understand that people are trying to gain political mileage

Sacred Games, Netflix's latest Indian offering is mired in controversy over its references to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the leading role in the series along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, has now spoken up on the controversy, deeming it "deeply frustrating".

The controversy began with a Congress leader filing a complaint against Siddiqui and Netflix for allegedly 'abusing' Gandhi in the show. A day after the complaint, a plea for filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the show for projecting Gandhi in a derogatory manner. Khan, in an interview with The Quint, said that the makers of the show have not misused the web medium and the freedom that comes with it. Defending the two directors of the show, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Khan said that it is very unlike them to take advantage of censorship or sensationalise a subject.

Speaking about his faith in the judiciary, he said: "We have to understand if people are trying to gain political mileage...watching like hawks whether any moment can be exploited...there are good judges and lawyers in place who can handle all this. Let’s set the precedent and let’s get on with it."

Since the web is free of censorship, Khan said creators have to censor themselves. However, if they start limiting themselves, they'll only end up producing really 'dull' stuff. He used a few real-life examples to elucidate: "If you date someone from the wrong caste, somebody will kill you in some parts of India. That’s just the way it is. We are at the edge but we try and make interesting things. It’s frustrating when somebody tries to pull it down."

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 14:18 PM