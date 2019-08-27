Saif Ali Khan on including Taimur's cameo appearance in his upcoming films: Won't allow it in any scenario

Saif Ali Khan, who had expressed concern over Taimur's popularity with the paparazzi earlier this year, has stepped up to clear the rumours of including a cameo appearance of his son in forthcoming projects. Ever since his birth, Taimur has been widely dotted by the Indian media with paparazzi frolicking around to get his one glimpse.

To put an end to the mindless speculations of including Taimur in his films, Saif says to Hindustan Times, “I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that."

Saif further stresses that the idea of not putting Taimur in a film is in keeping with his family’s ideals. He says people keep expecting and assuming that their ultimate goal in life is to appear in films or a reality show like Bigg Boss, but it is not.

Earlier this month, Saif had lost his cool when the shutterbugs thronged his house to click pictures of Taimur. He criticized the paparazzi for incessantly popping flashbulbs on Taimur's face, and told certain photographers, "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega," (Stop it, the child will go blind) reported Indo Asian News Service.

Talking about his outburst, Saif asserted that as a father he has the right to ask the media to back off because the constant flashes might hurt his son's eyes.

Saif, who was shooting in London recently, and had wife Kareena and son Taimur for company, says he is glad that it gave Taimur a break from the constant attention back home for some time. He further adds the media has shown dignity, and gave giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal.

Meanwhile, Saif, who was last seen in Sacred Games Season 2, has several projects in the lineup, which include Jawaani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan, and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

