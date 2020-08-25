Saif Ali Khan inks deal with HarperCollins India to pen autobiography; book will hit stands in October 2021

In his autobiography, Saif Ali Khan will write about his journey in the film industry so far, 'family, home, successes and failures,' as well as his influences and inspirations.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who loves reading, will now be donning the hat of an author. The actor will pen his autobiography where he will write about his journey so far in the film industry, "family, home, successes and failures" as well as his influences and inspirations.

According to a report by The Times of India, the yet to be titled autobiography will hit the shelves in October, 2021. He said the book will be revealed in his signature style, laced with wit and humour.

Read the announcement below

NEWS... #SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography... The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films... #HarperCollinsIndia will publish the autobiography... Will be out in 2021. pic.twitter.com/lPvEQvlwL8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2020

Talking about his passion of becoming an author, Saif said many things have changed and will be lost with time if they are not recorded.

“It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!" the actor said.

Bushra Ahmed, commissioning editor, HarperCollins India, said the autobiography will be “reflective, cheeky, and fun”.

“In today’s age, Khan is one of those rare stars, reticent, well-read and erudite; perhaps the last of his tribe. I have always loved watching his movies and his interviews are such a treasure trove of reflection on life and living. I am absolutely thrilled that his debut book has come to HarperCollins,” she said.

Diya Kar, publisher, HarperCollins India, said it would be a treat to publish the 50-year-old actor’s autobiography.

“Saif Ali Khan is one of India’s most versatile actors. Who can forget LangdaTyagi? Not one to crave the limelight, there’s much more to Khan than meets the eye. This book will be a treat to publish and we couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen HarperCollins,” she said.

Earlier this month, Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced in a joint statement that they are expecting a second child together.

In the statement, the couple said they are “very pleased” to announce that they are expecting an addition to their family. Saif and Kareena also thanked all their well-wishers for their love and support.

In December 2016, Kareena and Saif became parents to their first child Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif is all charged up for his role in the Amazon Prime series Dilli. He will also feature in Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The actor also has Yash Raj Films' much-awaited sequel to blockbuster comedy Bunty Aur Babli in the pipeline.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)