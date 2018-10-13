Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh extend support to MeToo survivors: Inspiring to see women name perpetrators

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India, several noted media personalities are being accused of sexual harassment. Recently, Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan stepped down from directing the upcoming film following allegations. In an interview with Pinkvilla, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about the director's demeanour on the sets and the way people should react to the several revelations that have been coming out in the recent past.

Saif said that he never noticed any disturbing issue around Sajid, at least while working with him on the 2014 film Humshakals. Talking about the sexual harassment accounts of the various women who have chosen to speak up, Saif said everyone ought to listen carefully to what the survivors have to say and allow some time to absorb all that is being said. Instead of taking an impulsive decision in a knee jerk fashion, people should take time to make more permanent reforms within the industry which aim at a complete change of attitude towards consent and behaviour towards the opposite sex. "It’s very brave of them (the women) to come out and name the people who have molested and harassed them," added the actor.

Saif even spoke about the alleged limbo that his much popular thriller series Sacred Games may enter following harassment claims against writer Varun Grover. Saif said that Netflix anyway does not appreciate discussing the show before its release. Praising the streaming giant for the feminist nature of narratives that it brings forth, the actor said he was sure Netflix would find a way to deal with the issue. "I am hopeful there will be a way forward," said the actor.

Chitrangda Singh has also extended her support to Tanushree Dutta in her claims against Nana Patekar. As reported by Pinkvilla, Singh said that witnessing the women's disturbing accounts has inspired her even further. The actress narrated an instance of harassment in her own film career. Singh said that on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, in which she was earlier scheduled to feature, the makers suddenly decided to include a "titillating scene" between the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and herself.

This sudden inclusion offended Singh and she walked out of the film. The actress adds that despite Sidiqqui and another female producer being on set during the incident, they did not back her. "I believe that nobody gave importance to that matter that time. But that doesn’t matter, because now media is doing an amazing job. #MeToo movement shouldn’t be just about copying the West. It should be concerned about our society,” added the actress.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 16:34 PM