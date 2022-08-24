With the release of its mind-blowing teaser, the audience finally got a sneak peek into the world of Vikram Vedha. Fans are mind blown after looking at such a fantastic teaser

Finally after a long wait, the teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, has been launched and it has left everyone talking about it. Ever since it has been released online, it has taken the whole social media universe buzzing about it while the teaser is now trending at the top as #VikramVedhateaser.

With the release of its mind-blowing teaser, the audience finally got a sneak peek into the world of Vikram Vedha. Fans are mind blown after looking at such a fantastic teaser. The fans are going crazy after looking at Hrithik Roshan's look. He has come in a whole new avatar that is way different from his other projects. As the audience will encounter Hrithik after his blockbuster WAR, their excitement is at an all-time high to encounter the handsome hunk on the big screen with the release of the film.

Moreover, with Saif Ali Khan's cool cop personality and goosebumps-worthy BGM, the teaser has brought a bundle of reasons for the masses to talk about. While the craze of the teaser is constantly touching new heights, it took over social media and started to trend as #VikramVedhateaser on Twitter. While lauding the teaser, netizens shared the following tweets:

#VikramVedha:Iss baar sirf maza hi nahi, tazzub bhi hoga. The style, swag, seeti-maar dialogues, goose bumping face-off, looks like a perfect remake. SartajVsVijay ifyyk. #VikramVedhateaser is pure MASS. Single screens will be on fire!Go for #HrithikRoshan& #SaifAliKhan.❤ pic.twitter.com/jGPsfv6XqF — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 24, 2022

The first half of the year had Pushpa & KGF 2, the second half of 2022 looks as bright after witnessing #VikramVedhaTeaser. This one ticks all the boxes of being a dark horse #hritikroshan pic.twitter.com/tdnKXRwYDq — Bhavneet kaushal (@bhavneetkaushal) August 24, 2022

Hrithik-Saif face off is always a good idea ! #VikramVedha trailer is fantastic ! @iHrithik continues to be a gorgeous mess and #SaifAliKhan returns with his OG swag . — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) August 23, 2022

SAIF VS HRITHIK TEASER... most powerful action Hrithik vs Saif #VikramVedha teaser out now - in cinemas on 30 September... Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri... #SaifAliKhan & #HrithikRoshan look stunning... #VikramVedhateaser: https://t.co/8GsqRkhOnP pic.twitter.com/seDpAwJKN1 — ASM (@asm_samad_) August 24, 2022

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

