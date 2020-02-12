You are here:

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman to release in Saudi Arabia on 13 February

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest, Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to release in Saudi Arabia on 13 February.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F.

"I am super elated that Jawaani Jaaneman will be Saif's first film to release in Saudi Arabia. Right now there are only 55 screens, but they have a massive plan of taking the number of screens upto 1000 in the next one year.

"I think it is going to be a fantastic market in the coming months for Indian Cinema," Deepshika said in a statement.

Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter. The dramedy is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London in June, 2019.

Besides Khan and Alaya, the film also stars Tabu, Farida Jalal, Kubra Sait and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 17:44:29 IST