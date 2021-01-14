SAG Awards ceremony moved to 4 April due to clash with Grammys 2021

Nominations for the upcoming SAG Awards will be announced on 4 February.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been rescheduled to 4 April. The announcement comes a week after Grammy Awards moved back to its previous date of 14 March.

According to Variety, the SAG Awards will be broadcast on US networks TNT and TBS, and will recognise the outstanding film and TV performances of the year gone by.

"We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organisations throughout the industry, said Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in a statement.

Several award shows, including the Oscars and Golden Globes telecasts, have been delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first time the Grammys and SAG Awards have been a scheduling conflict. In the 2020 awards season, the 26th Annual SAG Awards, originally scheduled for 26 January, was moved up a week to January 19, when the Grammy Awards were announced for the same date.

"The SAG Awards recognises outstanding acting performances over the past year. We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organisations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organisations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible," the statement further said.

As the SAG Awards was moved to a March date, the show extended this year's eligibility period by two months, including works exhibited or broadcast between 1 January, 2020, and 28 February, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)