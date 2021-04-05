SAG Awards 2021: The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek, The Crown win top honours; see full list

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The 27th SAG Awards, presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, were a muted affair — and not just because the red carpet-less ceremony was condensed to a pre-recorded, Zoom-heavy, one-hour broadcast on US networks TBS and TNT.

This year all four major acting awards went to a group entirely of actors of colour, potentially setting the stage for a historically diverse slate of Oscar winners: Chadwick Boseman, best male actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Viola Davis, best female actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Yuh-Jung Youn, best female supporting actor for Minari; and Daniel Kaluuya, best male supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.

In television categories, the ensembles of Schitt’s Creek (for comedy series) and The Crown (for drama series) added to their string of awards. Other winners included Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

List of winners for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday in a virtual ceremony:

MOVIES

Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Female actor: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting female actor: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Cast: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Film stunt ensemble: Wonder Woman 1984

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Ensemble in a drama series: The Crown

Ensemble in a comedy series: Schitt’s Creek

Television stunt ensemble: The Mandalorian

