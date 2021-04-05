SAG Awards 2021: The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek, The Crown win top honours; see full list
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The 27th SAG Awards, presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, were a muted affair — and not just because the red carpet-less ceremony was condensed to a pre-recorded, Zoom-heavy, one-hour broadcast on US networks TBS and TNT.
This year all four major acting awards went to a group entirely of actors of colour, potentially setting the stage for a historically diverse slate of Oscar winners: Chadwick Boseman, best male actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Viola Davis, best female actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Yuh-Jung Youn, best female supporting actor for Minari; and Daniel Kaluuya, best male supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.
In television categories, the ensembles of Schitt’s Creek (for comedy series) and The Crown (for drama series) added to their string of awards. Other winners included Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).
List of winners for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday in a virtual ceremony:
MOVIES
Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Female actor: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting female actor: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Cast: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Film stunt ensemble: Wonder Woman 1984
TELEVISION
Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Ensemble in a drama series: The Crown
Ensemble in a comedy series: Schitt’s Creek
Television stunt ensemble: The Mandalorian
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
