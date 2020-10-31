SAG-AFTRA passes resolution to form task force to probe racism allegations in stunt community

The SAG-AFTRA National Board stated that they wanted to address complaints regarding paint-downs, harassment, wiggings, and bias in the stunt community

The SAG-AFTRA National Board is forming a task force to look into allegations of racism in the stunt community.

Elaborating on the matter, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, said that they have heard stories of paint-downs, harassment, wiggings, and bias and have decided to stand together and say 'no more', reported Variety.

The report further cited Carteris as having said that the Board recommended itself to its mission of diversity, equity, and inclusion for underrepresented stunt performers.

On Friday night, the Board announced that a task force will look into the practices and develop protocols to help ensure fair and equitable hiring practices within the stunt community, the report added.

According to a report in Deadline, the move was opposed by five stunt performers serving on the board. However, the move comes after dozens of stuntmen and women signed the letter that was sent on 30 September calling for an end to wigging, which is the age-old practice putting wigs on stuntmen and women so that they double for actors and actresses, and paint-downs where stuntmen are giving dark makeup so that they can double actors of colour.

As per the resolution, SAG-AFTRA is committed towards the elimination of racism, sexism, homophobia, disability discrimination, ageism, and other forms of discrimination that act as a career block for professionals within their membership and the industry.

The opposition which had risen up from five stunt performers serving in the board saw them argue that safety should be the first priority and the resolution could tie the hand of a stunt coordinator in their hiring decisions, leading to more on-set accidents and injuries.