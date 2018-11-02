Sadak 2: Recce begins for Mahesh Bhatt directorial, starring Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt

The recce for the upcoming film Sadak 2, to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has begun. Actress Pooja Bhatt on 2 November shared a photograph of herself along with her father Mahesh in front of a helicopter and with mountains as the backdrop.

And our recce for #Sadak2 officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with @MaheshNBhatt Here’s to the start of a great journey & life changing experience for us all! @aliaa08 @duttsanjay @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/mxDHxm3Xzd — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 2, 2018

"And our recce for Sadak 2 officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with Mahesh Bhatt. Here's to the start of a great journey and life changing experience for us all," Pooja captioned the image.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Pooja and actor Sanjay Dutt's 1991 hit film Sadak and will release on 15 November, 2019.

Sanjay had said that Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

The sequel will star Mahesh's youngest daughter and actress Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Pooja and Sanjay.

Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt has been a victim of substance abuse), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

"We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then, your message goes deeper and wider," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 15:00 PM