Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt records scratch version of a romantic track for father Mahesh's upcoming directorial

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will soon kickstart the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2, has reportedly recorded the scratch version of a song, which will feature in the upcoming film.

Alia recorded the song with music composer Jeet Ganguly earlier this week. "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt.

It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the makers said in a statement.

While talking about working with her father as he holds the director's mantle, the Raazi actress revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing." She added, "I have a wall around me every now and then and I let very few people in (cross that wall). My father is waiting to break that wall down. So, I am a little scared but I think it will be fun."

The film marks Alia's first collaboration with father Mahesh, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades. The sequel to the 1991 hit film, which was also directed by Mahesh, Sadak 2 stars Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. Meanwhile actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose make up the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

Sadak 2 is slated to release on 10 July.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 17:26:06 IST