Sacred Games viewers look up Kubbra Sait's gender online, actor says 'it is a form of appreciation'

The controversy around Sacred Games might be over but Kubbra Sait, who plays a transgender person in the Netflix show, is still facing questions. Her portrayal of Kukoo, a performer who happens to be transgender, has won her plenty of critical acclaim. However, some viewers are still confused about her own gender identity and continue to ask her whether she identifies as transgender off camera too.

In reply to that question, Sait tells Mid-Day: "That according to me is their appreciation. I am a woman who likes men, yet, I have managed to convince the world that I have a w*lly. I played the character with the same honesty that I played a tree when I was a six-year-old, in a school play."

While in the book Kukoo's character is comparatively much smaller, in the show she has a lot of screen time allotted to her. Sait reveals that the makers decided write more scenes for her as they felt that Kukoo's humanity had to be explored more. "The character made a passing reference in the book. But, once they saw how it was being played out, they wrote more scenes for me," she tells DNA.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:54 PM