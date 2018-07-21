You are here:

Sacred Games: Twitter gets flooded with memes; Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde steals the show

Apart from being a treasure trove of hilarious and scary dialogues, Sacred Games has also become a goldmine of memes. The highly acclaimed Netflix original, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte among many others, has taken the internet by storm with and endless supply of memes and jokes. The dialogue by Siddiqui's character Ganesh Gaitonde, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai" is leading the pack with other moments following closely behind.

Here are some of the most funny, imaginative and downright hilarious Sacred Games memes and jokes:

Whenever I see a Sacred Games poster with Saif wearing a turban, 'Aaj Din Chadheya' starts playing in my head. — Raunak (@MeraHandle) July 8, 2018

When she calls you and asks, “Kidhar ho?” and you reply “tumhare dil mei” pic.twitter.com/rRUGdQwnMb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 9, 2018

Disappointed in #SacredGames Saif Ali Khan didn't say "Wow" even once. 😑😣 — Vidhi Parvani (@ParvaniVidhi) July 9, 2018

Marathi Cows give Tonned Milk too, when you say Gaitonde. — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) July 7, 2018

Relatives : hum chalte hain Mom : Arey mera beta khaali baitha hai yeh drop kar aayega aapko Me : pic.twitter.com/pWzgtaog5e — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 9, 2018

Autowallahs in Mumbai be like... pic.twitter.com/25eCobxrfG — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 10, 2018

sab mar jayenge, sirf Dravid hi bachega pic.twitter.com/4wZiLnfKT6 — Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 19, 2018

American guy- hey.. suggest me some good Indian TV series Me- Watch sacred games on Netflix He- ok *1Day later* Me- Wassup He- Thik hu Madarchod — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) July 17, 2018

Me : * Checks Bank Balance * ATM : pic.twitter.com/vHRDUAIsjf — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 17, 2018

"Inke pitaji ke pass bhot saara paisa hai." pic.twitter.com/zdEnHJxK8l — Nikhil (@niquotein) July 13, 2018

Sacred Games episode one take away Saif ko crime ki tip bhi nepotism ki wajah se milti hain — denny (@dennymades) July 7, 2018

Katekar when Sartaj calls pic.twitter.com/tLDKNCmSOG — Krish Jain (@KrishJain15) July 16, 2018

