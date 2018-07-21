You are here:

Sacred Games: Twitter gets flooded with memes; Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde steals the show

FP Staff

Jul,21 2018 13:36:49 IST

Apart from being a treasure trove of hilarious and scary dialogues, Sacred Games has also become a goldmine of memes. The highly acclaimed Netflix original, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte among many others, has taken the internet by storm with and endless supply of memes and jokes. The dialogue by Siddiqui's character Ganesh Gaitonde, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai" is leading the pack with other moments following closely behind.

Here are some of the most funny, imaginative and downright hilarious Sacred Games memes and jokes:

(Also read: With Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan rises above starry trappings to build a universally resonant character)

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 13:56 PM

Sacred Games: From Aswatthama to Yayati, decoding the meaning behind every episode in season one

Sacred Games: Netflix alters controversial subtitles insulting Rajiv Gandhi after Congress backlash

Sacred Games: Congress member files complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix for 'abusing' Rajiv Gandhi

