Sacred Games: Twitter compares season 1 with season 2 through hilarious memes on Bunty, Guruji, Sartaj Singh

FP Staff

Aug 16, 2019 14:54:30 IST

The highly anticipated sophomore season of Netflix India Original series Sacred Games made its debut on 15 August on the streaming platform. As soon as the second instalment hit the web, Twitter also exploded with a barrage of memes on the show.

The Season 1 finale showed police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) discover that Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) is gangster Ganesh Gaitode's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) "teesra baap" (third father). However, Sartaj, who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days, is now embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining the mysterious cult headed by Guruji himself.

The show, it is safe to say, has divided netizens. While some have lauded the second season for its high production value, others have expressed their disappointment over it.

Here's a list of hilarious memes comparing Sacred Games season 1 with season 2

 

 

There are some other memes and gifs on Guruji, Bunty and Sartaj

 

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, the second season of Sacred Games picks up from where the first season ended. Gaitonde has returned for revenge, and he is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a faraway place from Mumbai.

The second season includes new additions in the cast, including Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan.

Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

