The highly anticipated sophomore season of Netflix India Original series Sacred Games made its debut on 15 August on the streaming platform. As soon as the second instalment hit the web, Twitter also exploded with a barrage of memes on the show.

The Season 1 finale showed police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) discover that Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) is gangster Ganesh Gaitode's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) "teesra baap" (third father). However, Sartaj, who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days, is now embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining the mysterious cult headed by Guruji himself.

The show, it is safe to say, has divided netizens. While some have lauded the second season for its high production value, others have expressed their disappointment over it.

Here's a list of hilarious memes comparing Sacred Games season 1 with season 2

Sacred Games Sacred Games Season 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII — ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019

Pic-1 how you thought sacred games season 2 will be Pic-2 how exactly it is#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kSLCatzOA8 — Pushpraj Dubey (@Raj_DwiWEEDi) August 15, 2019

There are some other memes and gifs on Guruji, Bunty and Sartaj

After Hangover on Sunday , Me to myself Every Monday Morning :- #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/EYGQZ0h1wI — Sham Gurav (@shamgurav21) August 16, 2019

Everyone is giving bad reviews on #SacredGamesS2 Le director : pic.twitter.com/LSYqhxqzEi — Aishthetic (@_Aishthetic_) August 16, 2019

Friend :- Hey can you return my money which you borrowed last year. Me ( During Each Month End ) :-#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/MgarskET76 — Sham Gurav (@shamgurav21) August 16, 2019

Asking Netflix account from friend for sacred games

#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/6x9RXG3KD0 — PCM VALA LADKA (@VanditKhanna02) August 16, 2019

*When i ask mom dad for a Goa trip with friends* Le mom, dad : #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/ec9IasmW7t — Dagabaaz hoon (@dagabaaz_piya) August 16, 2019

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, the second season of Sacred Games picks up from where the first season ended. Gaitonde has returned for revenge, and he is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a faraway place from Mumbai.

The second season includes new additions in the cast, including Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan.

Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

