Sacred Games sweeps top honours at Asian Academy Creative Award; Salman wins best host for Bigg Boss

Anurag Kashyap received the Asian Academy Creative Award for best direction for the first season of Netflix's Sacred Games, reports Variety. The Asian Academy Creative Awards were held on 7-8 December. Hulu Japan and HBO's jointly produced drama Miss Sherlock won the best drama series at the inaugural session of the awards.

Sacred Games also bagged the prize for best editing which went to Aarti Bajaj. The best actress award was handed over to Adinia Wirasti for Critical Eleven, an Indonesian production backed by Starvision for HOOQ.

Star India and HBO's documentary The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors won best documentary series. Salman Khan won the best host/presenter for Endemol Shine India and Viacom 18’s Bigg Boss. The show, presently in its 12th season is still one of India's top reality shows on television. Khan has been associated with the franchise since its fourth season as host. Bigg Boss season 5 was jointly hosted by Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, but from the sixth season, its only been the Dabangg actor.

Sacred Games was a game-changer which was introduced within the Indian online content space. Vikram Chandra's novel based on the posthumous account of a 90's Mumbai gangster (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and his intriguing puzzles left behind for a troubled policeman (Saif Ali Khan), created a rave online, with most appreciating the nuanced story-telling and mature production work on the show.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2018 14:38 PM