Sacred Games season 2 on Netflix: Neeraj Ghaywan replaces Vikramaditya Motwane as co-director

The cliffhanger ending of Netflix's Sacred Games had raised a whirlwind of speculation around the second season of the show. Now, Netflix has made an official announcement that the original series would be returning for a second installment.

The streaming giant took to Twitter to share the promotional video for the second season, where a range of voice-overs, starting from that of Ganesh Gaitonte (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to that of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) are heard.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Whereas the first season introduced the two 'fathers' of Gaitonde, the third 'father', played by Pankaj Tripathi, will have a pivotal role in the second one.

As per an Indian Express report, the show is going to be shot in India as well as some foreign locations. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will again don the director's hat for Nawazuddin’s track, and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan will take over from Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Sartaj Singh’s portions.

However, Vikramaditya will continue in the role of being the showrunner and Varun Grover will be the lead writer.

Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, was the first original series from Netflix India, followed by the horror miniseries Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte in the lead.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 11:47 AM