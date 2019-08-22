Sacred Games: Parle G, Netflix India, Swiggy engage in a hilarious banter over Jatin Sarna's dialogue

A little over a week after its release, Netflix's India original Scared Games Season 2 has created quite a dent in pop-culture world. The hit crime thriller, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, has made Twitterati don their creative hats to churn out memes, crack jokes, and trade theories about it.

Of the many memorable memes it gave rise to, one of the most popular ones was based on a scene starring Jatin Sarna aka Bunty. In the scene, Bunty, talking to Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) over the phone says, "Yaha Parle-G khaana pad raha hai kaali chai mein dubokar (We've been reduced to eating Parle-G with black tea)."

The dialogue lead to several month-end jokes, mocking the predicament of every office-goer. However, the best came out of Parle-G, one of India's best-selling biscuit brands, who took to Twitter to refer Bunty's dialogue, and attach it with his subsequent rise through the show (he goes on to become a poet in Sacred Games 2)

Check out the brand's tweet where they write, "Parle-G is proud to be part of every artist’s initial struggle."

Netflix India quoted their hilarious post and responded with an equally funny tweet

Season 1: 0 mentions of Parle-G. 0 hit songs written by Bunty. Season 2: 1 mention of Parle-G. Bunty becomes a world-famous producer, casino owner and lyricist. Coincidence? We think not. https://t.co/VJKyOBu8Bt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

Soon after, food delivery app Swiggy joined the banter and offered to send some tea to complete the combo

It's the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

End of month hua toh kya hua? Apun ke pass bade discounts hai. Doodhwali chai ka balidaan nahin dena hoga. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Sacred Games 2 has been embroiled in a set of controversies with regard to a certain scene involving Khan's character Sartaj Singh. BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a police complaint against director and co-producer Anurag Kashyap, alleging he has hurt sentiments of Sikhs through the web series. He accused Kashyap of "disrespecting" Sikh and Hindu sentiments through portrayals in the web series. No reaction was immediately available from Kashyap over the issue.

