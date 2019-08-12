Sacred Games new promo introduces Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin's characters from Netflix's gangster drama

Netflix India's highly-awaited Original show Sacred Games is returning for its sophomore season on 15 August. Ahead of its release, the streaming giant is releasing promo videos to build the anticipation around it. Earlier today (12 August), a Sacred Games promo featuring the recurring and additional women characters of the series was released.

The new promo is solely dedicated to the female cast of Sacred Games, introducing the new characters - Jojo Mascarenas (Surveen Chawla), Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin), Zoya Mirza/Jameela (Elnaaz Norouzi) and Kusum Devi Yadav (Amruta Subhash). The teaser opens to the fearless Jojo who seems to be threatening Mumbai's dreaded gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Further, the clip shows Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh seeking advice from spiritual counsellor, Batya, who lazily mentions, "I was a born conflict."

The featurrete also shares glimpses of other characters who are equally loudmouth, dynamic and certainly unafraid of Gaitonde and his gang.

The show picks up from where the first season ended. Gaitonde has returned for revenge, like he says in the trailer, and he is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a far away place from Mumbai. Sartaj, who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days, is seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father)

Tripathi, who was seen in season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time. He had said that his character becomes as big as Gaitonde.

Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 18:52:10 IST