Sacred Games, Mindhunter, Patriot Act: What to watch on Netflix, Zee 5, Alt Balaji in August

A new month means a slew of movies and shows being added to the streaming platforms. From highly-anticipated epic comebacks to intriguing new projects, streaming platforms are churning out varied form of stories to the already diverse world of digital platform.

If you are feeling a void after finishing the latest instalment of Stranger Things, Queer Eye, there's still a lot of shows and films to look forward to. Hence, we sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, AltBalaji, and ZEE5 this month.

Netflix

Derry Girls Season 2 - 2 August

Set in the 1990s, Netflix's Derry Girls is a story of five teenagers living in Ireland during the height of the Northern Ireland conflict. After an unexpectedly successful first season, the show returns with a second instalment for yet another laughter fest. This rag-tag group of friends fall into trouble more often than intended as they try to explore the highs and lows of teenage life. The friends put out protests for fair treatment and rights which fall deaf on the ears of their strict catholic parents who are quite set in their own ways. The season two is set against the backdrop of peace movement which hit Ireland in late 90s. The girls begin attending the outdoor peace initiatives to bring together the Protestant and Catholic kids. However, the initiative goes down south and turns more into a weekend pursuing the boys from the Londonderry Boys Academy than anything else.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj- 4 August

In his weekly show, host and comedian Hasan Minhaj brings his unique storytelling skills to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world. Hasan touches upon subjects pertaining to culture and political landscape, and will continue to feature comedic monologues and interviews with celebrity guests.

Mindhunter Season 2 - 16 August

It's been nearly two years since Netflix released the first season of Mindhunters, one of its highly praised originals, that dealt with FBI's pioneering investigation procedural of taking onto serial killers' psyche. This August, the series is making its long-awaited return, as FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr(Anna Torv) further explore criminal psychology, focusing on the Atlanta child murders that occurred between 1979 and 1981.

Sacred Games - 15 August

This August, the highly anticipated follow-up season of Netflix's first Indian Original show Sacred Games will make its way on the streaming platform. Saif Ali Khan returns to reprise his role of stern police officer Sartaj Singh is entwined in a conspiracy targeted towards destroying Mumbai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as the notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, who is on a quest to re-establish his power and position as the King. The series has new additions with Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey, who have pivotal parts in taking forward the series.

Jaaon Kaha Ae Dil Bata

Directed by Aadish Keluskar, Jaaon Kaha Ae Dil Bata is a unconventional take on romance and realism. The film was also an official selection at MAMI 2018 under the India Gold category. In Jaaon Kaha Ae Dil Bata, tension plays third wheel in this couple, whose caustic, at times jarring, interactions sour their relationship over a Mumbai evening.

Zee 5

Barot House - 7 August

Barot House is a dark, gripping story inspired by true events. The feature offers a rather disturbing look into a family, who undergoes a drastic transformation after the daughter of the house dies under mysterious circumstances. The feature stars Amit Sadh, Manjiri Fadnavis, and also showcases power packed performances by talented child artists Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni, and Kisha Arora.

Alt Balaji

BOSS - Baap of Social Services

BOSS is the story of Sudhir Kohli played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. Sudhir is a step ahead in his game but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. With several layers attached to Karan's character, it leaves viewers wondering if he is an actual cop or a con artist. On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan is a tough cop from a special crime branch, played by Sagarika Ghatge, is on a mission to reveal his real identity. The series marks the digital debut of both actors.

