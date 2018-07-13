Sacred Games: Government says it's looking into complaints against controversial Netflix show

Netflix's web-series Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's eponymous book is in the midst of a controversy for an alleged derogatory portrayal of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A complaint was filed by Rajiv Sinha, a Congress party member from West Bengal, for allegedly insulting Gandhi and "misrepresenting facts during his regime". A plea had been moved in Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the streaming and removal of the objectionable portions.

Another complaint was lodged from Mumbai on Wednesday by Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA) for the same and also how show disregarded the decision of Parliament on the Shah Bano Case.

According to a News18 TV report, government sources have revealed that complaints against the web series are being looked into. The report also added that there are no guidelines or regulations for digital platforms yet but the government may frame them if needed.

#EXCLUSIVE -- Government reacts to complaints and pleas against #SacredGames; No guidelines for digital serials yet. If needed, may frame certain guidelines: Top Govt Sources | #CongVsSacredGamespic.twitter.com/kCNMzzJ0jm — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2018

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

