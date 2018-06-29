You are here:

Sacred Games actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan attend premiere of their Netflix original series in Mumbai

FP Staff

Jun,29 2018 18:14:07 IST

India's first Netflix original series Sacred Games premiered in Mumbai on 28 June, 2018.

Saif Ali Khan at the premiere of the NEtflix original series Sacred Games in Mumbai.

Ek Tha Tiger, Chak De India director Kabir Khan also attended the premiere.

The Netflix original stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Siddiqui portrays the powerful criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde, in the series.

Surveen Chawla also attended the premiere of Sacred Games.

All eight episodes of the series Sacred Games will premiere on Netflix on July 6.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:14 PM

