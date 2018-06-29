Sacred Games actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan attend premiere of their Netflix original series in Mumbai
India's first Netflix original series Sacred Games premiered in Mumbai on 28 June, 2018.
Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan at the premiere of the NEtflix original series Sacred Games in Mumbai.
Director Kabir Khan also attended the premiere.
The Netflix original stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. In the series Siddiqui portrays the powerful criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde.
Surveen Chawla also attended the premiere of Sacred Games.
All eight episodes of the series Sacred Games will premiere on Netflix on July 6.
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:14 PM