Sacred Games actor Aamir Bashir criticises co-star Saif Ali Khan for non-committal stance on CAA

Saif Ali Khan's recent comment on the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has drawn flak from his Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir. Bashir, who essayed the role of Inspector Majid Ali Khan in the series, took to Twitter to criticise the actor's non-commital stance on the issue, urging Saif's character to talk to his Muslim coworker 'Majid' to get a better understanding of the state of affairs. Saif played Inspector Sartaj Singh in the Netflix Original show.

Check out Aamir Bashir's tweet here

Saif, who is among the few Bollywood A-listers to react to the unrest due to the protests against the legislation, said that he is currently trying to understand the situation better.

"It is everybody's right to protest peacefully and everybody's right not to," the actor told Press Trust of India in an interview.

"I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more. There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading."

In many ways, India has to define herself, the actor said.

"She will be defined by either the judiciary or the government or ultimately the people and we will know in what kind of environment we are living in. But it is still a little... That is dwelling on what I am reading and what I am told."

Protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind into an Act.

According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till 31 December, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship. The protesters say the legislation was unconstitutional and divisive as it excludes Muslims.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 09:27:19 IST