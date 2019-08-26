You are here:

Sacred Games 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan criticises Twitter user for equating lynching scene with 'item number'

FP Staff

Aug 26, 2019 11:08:51 IST

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who has helmed Sartaj Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) portions in Sacred Games, responded to criticism of a scene depicting the lynching of a Muslim boy. A Twitter user equated the sequence with an 'item number', saying that it had "no connection to the story."

Neeraj criticised the user for this statement, saying that it was incorrect to reduce the scene's importance to that of an item song and the courage it took to show it on a global level.

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Sacred Games 2. Twitter

Here is Neeraj's response.

The user then shared an old tweet, which states "lynching is wrong." To this Neeraj said that it is difficult to show the act of lynching with one's name attached to it. The director added that it hurt to discredit the scene's significance to something as frivolous as a glamorous song and dance routine.

The user said he did not want to seen as a lynch-mob supporter.

The director then said that he was open to criticism but not misinformation about the filmmaker's intent.

Sacred Games 2 sees the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Nourozi and Surveen Chawla.

