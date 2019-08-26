Sacred Games 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan criticises Twitter user for equating lynching scene with 'item number'

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who has helmed Sartaj Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) portions in Sacred Games, responded to criticism of a scene depicting the lynching of a Muslim boy. A Twitter user equated the sequence with an 'item number', saying that it had "no connection to the story."

Neeraj criticised the user for this statement, saying that it was incorrect to reduce the scene's importance to that of an item song and the courage it took to show it on a global level.

Here is Neeraj's response.

You didn’t have the courage to put up even a solidarity tweet when a real lynching has happened. And now to hide your lack of narrative understanding, you equate someone’s courage to put it up on a global platform as ‘item number’? Amazing! https://t.co/OwhSkpZFoQ — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

The user then shared an old tweet, which states "lynching is wrong." To this Neeraj said that it is difficult to show the act of lynching with one's name attached to it. The director added that it hurt to discredit the scene's significance to something as frivolous as a glamorous song and dance routine.

I directed the lynching scene. Surely you can say it didn’t work for YOU or that you didn’t get it. You have no idea how difficult it is put out something like that with your real name. And when you discredit it by appropriating it to something frivolous as item number, it hurts! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

The user said he did not want to seen as a lynch-mob supporter.

Good! Now you’ll know how it feels when someone with many followers writes a misinformed tweet about you. — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

The director then said that he was open to criticism but not misinformation about the filmmaker's intent.

Before you twist my words again: I don’t have problems with criticism. Absolutely fine if it doesn’t work for you. Fine if you don’t know the directorial credits. What is not acceptable is that your are misinformed about our intent and appropriating it to ‘item numbers’. — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

Sacred Games 2 sees the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Amruta Subhash, Elnaaz Nourozi and Surveen Chawla.

