Sachin Tendulkar urges Shah Rukh to never 'Chuck De' helmet; Mumbai Police lauds their road safety message

FP Staff

Jun 30, 2019 11:54:20 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 27 years in the film industry, was congratulated by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with a cheeky message on road safety.

Shah Rukh or SRK, as he is fondly known, recreated his entry scene on a bike from his first Bollywood film, Deewana. In the video where his song 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Wala' plays in the background, the actor thanked his fans for supporting him for the past 27 years. He also urged people to always wear helmets while riding bikes, something that he did not do while shooting for the bike scene Deewana.

Responding to the video, Sachin referred to a series of SRK's films, punning the movie titles with his message on road safety. “Dear Baazigar, don’t ‘Chuck’ De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh was quick to respond. He quipped,

Sachin replied saying that he would be love to host Shah Rukh to celebrate his daughter Suhana's graduation and "hopefully India's win" at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

Mumbai Police lauded Sachin and Shah Rukh for spreading awareness on road safety, tweeting that they "loved the conversation."

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 11:58:57 IST

