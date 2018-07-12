Sachin Tendulkar lauds Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, says 'film portrays never say die attitude'

A special screening of Shaadi Ali's Soorma was held in Mumbai ahead of the film's release. The screening was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and most notably, Sachin Tendulkar. The film is based on the life of famed hockey player Sandeep Singh played by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

Expressing his final thoughts on the sports drama, the legendary cricketer said, "We all followed hockey but I was not aware of the fact that something like this had happened to Sandeep. So, I am so happy that Shiva, Shaad, Diljit and Angad, who I have seen grow up as a kid, have done a brilliant job. This is extremely inspiring not just for a sportsman but for everyone. I think it is a terrific story and a must-watch because it really portrays the never say die attitude and standing back on your feet to deliver something."

The film has been shot in Sandeep's hometown, Shahabad, to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become the hockey legend.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to release on 13 July, 2018.

