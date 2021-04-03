Saba Qamar calls off wedding with fiance Azeem Khan, says ‘Never too late to realise bitter realities’

Saba Qamar's decision after Azeem Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman recently

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar has called off her wedding with social media star Azeem Khan. This comes after Azeem was accused of sexual harassment by a woman recently.

In an Instagram post, Saba has made a startling revelation that she has never met him in person and they were only connected over the phone. She further wrote, “Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realize the bitter realities!”

See the post

Taking complete responsibility for the break-up, Azeem responded, "Saba you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often led to beautiful destinations. And yes, I would like to take full responsibility for this breakdown".

Saba’s fiancé, who is a blogger by profession, had been accused of sexual harassment by a woman shortly after the couple announced their engagement.

Ujala Khan, a travel blogger based out of the USA, had called him out for leaking private conversations in a lengthy Facebook post.

He had denied all the allegations on social media. Later on, many more women had levelled allegations against him.

Saba Qamar shot to fame in India after playing the lead role in 2017 film Hindi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. The film had garnered positive reviews and was one of the biggest hits of that year.