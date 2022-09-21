Currently, on a promotional spree for his upcoming actioner Vikram Vedha, the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, has also been painting the town red with his mushy romance with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple, that is going strong in its relationship, never shies away from giving out some major couple goals and has often made us go aww with their social media PDA. With that being said, Hrithik took to his official Instagram account to drop a dreamy monochrome picture of himself from his latest photoshoot.

While we fell instantly in love with the picture and couldn’t take our eyes off of Hrithik, his ladylove Saba’s comment has once again made us go aww. Before going ahead we must warn you that although Saba thinks that the picture is “cute”, Hrithik’s latest post will take you on a quick trip to la la land.

Captured by the lens of celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, Hrithik revealed that he was in a “sunshine state of mind,” when Avinash spread his magic through monochromatic touch. While posting the picture, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but Avinash Gowariker decided to shoot me grey. Portrait by Avinash Gowariker.” In the picture, the War actor can be seen sporting a jacket atop of a white t-shirt, while his eyes speak a great deal. As soon as he shared his picture, it started buzzing over the internet, and all for the right reasons.

And among all who acknowledged his latest photograph, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba was quick to take to the comment section. The Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress wrote, “You is cute ok bye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



While Hrithik’s look melted hearts, his cousin Pashmina Roshan hilariously revealed, “That look you give to PVR samosa.” Athlete Kris Gethin jokingly commented, “Why don’t you ever look at me like that”.

Meanwhile on the work front, after intriguing the audiences with his 2019 movies Super 30 and War, Hrithik will be next seen in much talked about actioner Vikram Vedha. The Gayathri and Pushkar directorial is a Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil movie with the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie, which is all set to hit the theatres on 30 September, also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

