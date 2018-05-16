Sab Raazi hai: Amul girl reenacts scene from Alia Bhatt-starrer, wielding butter knife instead of gun

Raazi has been setting the box office on fire as effusive reviews have poured in for the Alia Bhatt-starrer. The film got another push on social media after the Amul girl jumped into the act by reenacting the very memorable scene of Alia determinedly pointing a gun at the camera.

In the promo, the Amul girl is dressed as Alia and is seen buttering a slice of bread with the caption "Sab Raazi Hai". The brand even played the pun game on its motto, changing it from "Utterly Butterly Delicious" to "Utterly Bhatterly Delicious".

The dairy product company has long been a master of capitalising on topical issues and the company has even published a book on the advertising based around the iconic mascot.

Based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi essays the journey of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat (played by Alia) who is married off to the son (played by Vicky Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general. She acts as a spy from the other side of the border and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 10:20 AM