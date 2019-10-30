Saand Ki Aankh box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 8.51 cr on day 5

Saand Ki Aankh seems to gain ground at the box office with each passing day. While the Diwali holiday on Monday brought in Rs 3.19 crore for the biographical drama, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total to Rs 8.51 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

Featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh went up against Bollywood biggies like Housefull 4 (featuring Akshay Kumar) and Made In China (which has Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy), on the Diwali weekend.

Check out the box office performance of Saand Ki Aankh

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, recently announced that the film would be tax-free in the city, stating that the film's "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Pannu, who plays one of the female leads alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film, replied to Kejriwal's news and thanked him. Bhumi had also thanked the politician after he attended the screening of the film. Kejriwal's family, and education minister Manish Sisodia had also attended the screening.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Recently, Saand Ki Aankh was also exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019