Saamy Square: Vikram to star opposite Keerthy Suresh, Bobby Simha in director Hari's upcoming film

Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square directed by Hari is one of the much-awaited sequels under production in Kollywood. The team was earlier eyeing a Ramzan weekend release, but due to the two-month-long industry shutdown, the plans have changed. Now it is believed that they are targeting the Independence Day weekend release in August.

A sequel to 2003 cop actioner Saamy, Saamy Square is being bankrolled by Shibu Thameens under his home banner Thameens Films. The project marks the third collaboration of Hari and Vikram after Saamy, which emerged as one of the trend-setting cop films then, and Arul.

While the first part had a strong villain played by Kota Srinivasa Rao, Saamy Square will see the national award-winning actor Bobby Simha lock horns with Vikram. Talking exclusively to Firstpost, Bobby Simha said, "I actually wanted to stop doing villain roles. But Vijay Sethupathi's friendship made me accept Karuppan. After that, I was hell-bent on not doing antagonist roles. When Hari sir asked me, I said I was not planning to do negative characters. However, after reading the full script, I gave my nod immediately. It was exhilarating and won't be a template villain role. It's been treated differently. I sport three looks in the film, and we have worked hard to showcase the difference between each makeover."

Saamy Square is the first time that Simha is working with Chiyaan Vikram. "It's been a huge learning experience to share the screen space with Vikram sir. He's an inspiring actor and such a sweetheart on sets. I will cherish the experience of working with him for a long time," said Simha who is currently waiting for the release of his maiden production Vallavanukku Vallavan, where he co-stars with Shivada Nair.

Recently, the makers of Saamy Square shot a colorful song in Karaikudi, where the chartbuster opening track of the first part, 'Thirunelveli Halwada' was also filmed.

In a recent media interaction, director Hari has assured that audiences can expect a racy film in Saamy Square. "We have completed essential portions of the film so far in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Vizag. There would be high-octane energy in each scene, and the production value will also be grand. We have worked very hard for the sequel than the first part. It will be an edge-of-the-seat action thriller and bigger than Saamy in scale," he said.

Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the glory of her latest release Mahanati, is paired opposite Vikram in the film, marking her first-time collaboration with the actor.

"The team is also planning to head to Europe sometime in June to shoot a romantic song on Vikram and Keerthy Suresh. So far, nearly 80% of the shooting has been finished. The movie is on the verge of completion and will be totally wrapped up by the end of June," a source from the team told Firstpost.

Also starring Soori, Prabhu, John Vijay, Imman Annachi, and Uma Riyaz Khan in important roles, Saamy Square has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Besides Saamy Square, Vikram also has filmmaker Gautham Menon's spy thriller Dhruva Natchatiram which stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as female leads. The movie, which is jointly produced by Gautham's home banner Ondraga Entertainment and Madan's Escape Artists Motion Pictures, features an ensemble cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Parthiepan, Saranya Ponvanna and popular VJ Dhivyadarshini in important roles.

Menon had earlier said that he had filmed 70 days for Dhruva Natchathiram and that it would see the light of the day this year. "Dhruva Natchathiram has some excessive shoot schedules and lots of action and wasn't a film that could be completed in a short period," he had said.

Vikram's upcoming slate also includes the Rs 300 Cr magnum-opus Mahavir Karna, which will be directed by Ennu Ninte Moideen director RS Vimal, and the untitled film with Thoongavanam director Rajesh M Selva, which will be jointly produced by Trident Arts and Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 14:28 PM