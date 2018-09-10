Saamy Square second trailer: Vikram delivers some furious punchlines in Hari's action entertainer

Saamy Square, starring Vikram, Bobby Simha, Soori and Keerthy Suresh among others, is a sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Saamy and the action thriller seems to join a long list of upcoming Tamil potboilers.

The first trailer showed Vikram as Aarusaamy, a cop who is on a mission to take down antagonist Bobby Simha and a hundred other goons. The second trailer cuts through plenty of racy sequences and a very vengeance-filled and rather scary Vikram, who is the sleek police officer who never lets go of his duties. While the first trailer concentrated much on Vikram and Bobby Simha being at logger heads, the second one hints at other elements of this commercial film. Saamy fans get to see glimpses of some peppy songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad featuring not just Vikram and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry, but also Ishwarya and Vikram's angle.

Keerthy Suresh replaces Trisha as the female lead in the second part and looks like the actor along with Ishwarya has little to do in this action saga, dominated by Vikram.

Meanwhile, Soori makes sure to claim his presence bringing some humour to the otherwise roaring and bloodshed of a plot.

Saamy Square's first trailer received huge criticism for having too much mass appeal than required and looking like a spoof — showcasing an over dramatic Vikram, screaming out punchlines. Keeping that in mind, one would agree that the second trailer looks like a better attempt at making fans curious about this sequel.

But yes, there's no stopping Vikram from reciting Hari's furious punchlines. The final punch line, "Naa Police Ila, Poriki" is scripted to create whistles in the theatres and as expectations are anyway high to see if the sequel matches up to the cult first part, the various lines make us wonder what the film is finally going to turn out like.

Directed by Hari, the man also behind the first film, Saamy Square is expected to hit screens later this month.

Watch the trailer here:

