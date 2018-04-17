Saaho to be distributed by T-Series in north Indian markets; Bhushan Kumar says 'it's an exciting collaboration'

Baahubali superstar Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho is one of the most anticipated films in the Telugu film industry, as it marks the actor's next film after SS Rajamouli's record-shattering Baahubali saga. The upcoming film directed by Sujeeth is made in three languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) and also stars Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.

Owing to Prabhas' post-Baahubali success and popularity in Hindi-speaking audiences, the makers of Saaho want the film to reach the whole of north India. According to a report by the Times of India, T-series is collaborating with UV creations to distribute the film in the north Indian market.

Confirming about the same, the T-Series magnate Bhushan Kumar said, "The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the film’s content and its treatment will give it a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to present the film to our Hindi audience.”

Saaho also stars other Bollywood actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand and Mahesh Manjrekar — all in negative roles. The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

The film is slated to release sometime during late 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 12:20 PM