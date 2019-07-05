You are here:

Saaho song 'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's party track to release on 8 July

A teaser for Saaho's first song titled 'Psycho Saiyaan' has been dropped. The full song, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, will be released on 8 July, but the short clip gives a glimpse of the lead couple.

The 30-second teaser shows Shraddha and Prabhas dancing in a club to the upbeat party number. While Dhvani Bhanushali has lent her voice to the song, Tanishk Bagchi has composed and written the track.

Check out the teaser here:

Ahead of the release of song, the makers also shared few stills from the song.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead; actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists. The film marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry.

It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film releases on Independence Day this year and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 12:22:28 IST