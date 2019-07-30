You are here:

Saaho song Enni Soni teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor romance on snow-capped mountains in Guru Randhawa's track

After releasing the dance number 'Psycho Saiyaan', the makers of Saaho have unveiled the teaser of the romantic track 'Enni Soni.' Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the full song will be unveiled on 2 August.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, the 30-second-long teaser of 'Enni Soni' sees the lead pair romance each other in the snow-capped mountains. While Shraddha dons flowy gowns, Prabhas looks sharp in colourful suits. Randhawa has also written and composed the number.

Prabhas shared stills from the song teaser his Instagram. Check it out

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists. The film marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry.

It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Watch the teaser of the song here





Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 16:29:38 IST