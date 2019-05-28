Saaho: Ghibran replaces Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in Prabhas’ magnum opus, will do background score for film

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio composed music for Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam but they were replaced with young composer Ghibran in the sequel—Vishwaroopam 2. Coincidentally, just when Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of Prabhas’ magnum opus Saaho citing that they are not comfortable working with multiple composers, the film’s director Sujeeth has now approached Ghibran to take care of the background score.

Ghibran scored music for Sujeeth’s debut film Run Raja Run. The talented composer also composed the background score for the promo clip Shades of Saaho Chapter 2.

“After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy walked out, Sujeeth asked Ghibran to work on two songs and the background score of the film. But on seeing the rushes, Ghibran felt that the background score of the film itself will take more time so he preferred to focus only on the re-recording”, says a source close to the team.

Known for getting unanimous critical acclaim for his background score in thriller films like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Ratsasan and Vishwaroopam 2, Ghibran is planning to rope in a grand symphony orchestra for the background score of Saaho.

In the recently released poster of Saaho, the producers have removed the names of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy under music composer section as they are no longer associated with the film. As per the statement of the musical trio, Sujeeth wanted different flavor for a few songs so he tried bringing in new composers but Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy conveyed that they are uncomfortable and politely walked out of the film.

“We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod#Shyam all the luck for the film:) (sic)”, tweeted Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on Monday and today, Saaho’s producer UV Creations also confirmed the musical trio’s exit. “Thank you @ShankarEhsanLoy for all the support.. Means a lot.One of the nicest people to work with. Looking forward to working with you all soon. #Saaho", wrote UV Creations.

Firstpost learned that Ghibran will be credited for the background score of the film whereas multiple composers will be credited for the songs and their names will be soon revealed by the producers.

Billed as a never seen before stylish action entertainer, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Tinnu Anand.

T-Series will be jointly distributing Saaho along with UV Creations in Hindi but the makers are yet to sell the Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film. Post the success of Baahubali series, Prabhas earned a good fan following in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well.

The producers have already confirmed that Saaho will simultaneously hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on August 15. After Saaho, Prabhas’ next is a period romantic action drama with Pooja Hegde.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 17:56:04 IST

